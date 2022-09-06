Russian oil cap will be "source of uncertainty": Moscow

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
06 September, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 09:32 am

Related News

Russian oil cap will be "source of uncertainty": Moscow

BSS/AFP
06 September, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 09:32 am
A Russian state flag flies on the top of a diesel plant in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 10, 2019. Picture taken March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo
A Russian state flag flies on the top of a diesel plant in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 10, 2019. Picture taken March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

A plan by the G7 nations to cap Russian oil prices in the wake of Moscow's military operations in Ukraine will sow "uncertainty" on the global market, Russia's deputy energy minister said Monday.

"We shall examine how the market situation will evolve because there are many uncertainties" not least regarding "the declaration by G7 leaders regarding capping of the price of Russian oil," Alexander Novak said following a video conference call with OPEC+ countries.

"We have agreed to continue meeting on a monthly basis in order to propose the most rational solutions for the market," Novak added in remarks carried by state news agency TASS.

On Friday the G7 nations -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- indicated they would seek as a matter of urgency to bring in a cap on Russian oil exports in order to limit Moscow's profits as it prosecutes its campaign against Ukraine.

The G7 members have already limited or suspended their Russian petroleum purchases.

But for the plan to be effective, other countries will have to take part – particularly big countries like India and China which are some of Russia's most important clients.

The plan prompted a strong reaction from the Kremlin with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying such a move would "destabilise" the market.

Novak had warned last Thursday that Russia would no longer supply countries applying the cap.

The OPEC+ oil cartel, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed earlier Monday to cut production for the first time in more than a year in a bid to lift prices which have tumbled on global recession fears.

The move could irk the United States as it has pressed the group to increase output in order to bring down energy prices that have fuelled decades-high inflation.

The 13 OPEC members and their ten allies agreed to return to their production level of August, meaning a reduction in output of 100,000 barrels per day in October based on September.

Novak said he viewed that decision as in line with "the current situation."
 

Top News

Russian oil / Moscow

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Sold in Cambodia: How Bangladeshis are lured into slavery

47m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

22h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

21h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

13h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

15h | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

17h | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 