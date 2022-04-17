Russian navy head meets crew of sunken missile cruiser

Reuters
17 April, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 10:20 am

Crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva line up for a meeting with the head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image taken from a video released on April 16, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva line up for a meeting with the head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image taken from a video released on April 16, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, has met with crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and said they would continue to serve in the navy, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

Russia said on Thursday the Moskva sank after an ammunition explosion. Ukraine said it hit the vessel, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, with a missile.

The Russian defence ministry released a 26-second video showing Yevmenov and two other officers standing outside in front of around 100 sailors on a parade ground. It showed them speaking to one man.

The ministry did not say when the meeting took place.

Russia has said all of the 500 crew were rescued after the blast late on Wednesday. Ukrainian officials has said some of those on board died but has provided no evidence for the claims.

Europe

Ukraine crisis / Russia

