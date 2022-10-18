Russian military jet crashes in southwest, at least three dead

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
18 October, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 09:46 am

Related News

Russian military jet crashes in southwest, at least three dead

BSS/AFP
18 October, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 09:46 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Russian military plane crashed on Monday into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwest Russia near the border with Ukraine, causing a huge fire and killing at least three people, news agencies reported.

Health minister Mikhail Murashko said three people had died and 19 were injured, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

The ministry of emergency situations had earlier given a toll of six dead. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

The resulting fire that engulfed a nine-storey residential building had been contained and was almost extinguished, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev, who was on the scene Monday night, said on Telegram.

Oksana, a resident who declined to give her last name, said the area had been cordoned off.

"There could be an explosion. Everything is burning inside. There is smoke," she told AFP.

She said she was stuck in traffic when she heard the news.

"I'm in shock obviously. My child was alone at home. We already used to go to sleep with fear every day -- Mariupol is just across from us," she said, referring to the nearby Ukrainian port besieged earlier this year by Russian forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of the fire and ordered "all necessary assistance be given to casualties from the military plane incident," the Kremlin told TASS.

Residence block engulfed by flames 

"On October 17, 2022, while taking off to carry out a training flight from the military airfield of the Southern Military District, an Su-34 aircraft crashed," the Russian defence ministry said.

Its statement said the military jet had malfunctioned after "one of its engines caught fire during take-off".

"At the site of the Sukhoi Su-34 crash, in the courtyard of a residential area, the aircraft's fuel caught fire," the ministry said.

Images on social media showed a Soviet-era residence block engulfed by flames.

The blaze reached five out of nine floors of a residential building, according to emergency services, quoted by Russian state-run agencies.

The blaze spread over 2,000 square metres (21,500 square feet), the services added.

Around 600 people usually reside in the building, the local Krasnodar administration said on Telegram.

"The governor ordered the whereabouts of each resident to be established," the administration said.

Governor Kondratyev told reporters his administration was "providing maximum assistance" to residents and promised to "figure out whether the house would be restored, or we will build new apartments."

Kondratyev earlier said on Telegram that the fire had spread to a few floors and that 17 flats were affected.

Investigation opened 

Russia's investigative committee, which looks into serious crimes, said it had opened a criminal investigation into the crash.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine offensive, airspace around the south of Russia has been closed.

Yeysk town is on the Taganrog Gulf on the Sea of Azov, opposite Mariupol, which is under Russian control. The town is home to about 85,000 people.

Mariupol withstood weeks of relentless Russian bombardment, with resistance concentrated in a dense network of underground tunnels at its Azovstal steel plant.

Accidents involving Russian civilian aircraft and warplanes are fairly common, usually caused by technical malfunction or human error.

In June a military plane crashed in the city of Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, killing four people and injuring five others.

Russian military jet / jet crash / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

27m | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

17m | Habitat
Alan Weisman. Sketch: TBS

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

20h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

1h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

13h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

15h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products