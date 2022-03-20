Russian forces bomb school sheltering 400 people in Mariupol

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 01:59 pm

Russian forces bomb school sheltering 400 people in Mariupol

Information on casualties is still unclear but people remain trapped under the rubble

A satellite image shows a multispectral view of fires in an industrial area, in the western section of Mariupol, Ukraine March 12, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image shows a multispectral view of fires in an industrial area, in the western section of Mariupol, Ukraine March 12, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

An art school being used as a shelter in the besieged city of Mariupol has been bombed by Russian forces, according to Mariupol city council in a statement on its Telegram channel.

About 400 people were sheltering in the building, which was destroyed in the attack, reports the CNN citing the council.

Information on casualties is still unclear but people remain trapped under the rubble.

It is still not clear how many people survived an attack on a theater in the city on Wednesday.

A satellite image released Saturday showed two thirds of the building – also being used as a shelter – had been completely destroyed.

The theater was clearly marked with the word "children" in large Russian writing visible from the air. Estimates of how many people were inside at the time of the attack range from 800 to 1,300.

