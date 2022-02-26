Russian Defense Ministry asks Ukrainians to demand withdrawal of heavy weapons from cities

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 10:30 pm



The wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area is seen, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area is seen, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The Russian Defense Ministry urges citizens of Ukraine to demand from authorities the withdrawal of heavy weaponry from residential neighborhoods, ministry's Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Saturday.

"We appeal to the people of Ukraine to demand that the criminal Kiev authorities immediately move all heavy weaponry away from their homes and residential districts of the cities. I emphasize once again that the Russian Armed Forces don't make any strikes on the residential neighborhoods of Ukrainian cities," Konashenkov said, reports TASS.

According to the spokesman, intelligence continues "to record the deployment by Ukrainian nationalists of rocket and artillery units in the residential neighborhoods not only in Kiev, but also in other Ukrainian cities".

"Nationalists dragging Ukraine's civilians into combat will inevitably lead to accidents and casualties. We are urging the Ukrainian residents to act responsibly, not to fall for these provocations by the Kiev regime and not to subject themselves and their loved ones to unnecessary suffering," he said.

According to the spokesman, currently automatic firearms, grenade launchers and ammunition are being indiscriminately handed out to the residents of Ukrainian cities.

The Ukrainian leadership have repeatedly said that they were not using civilians as a shield and were not deploying heavy weaponry to the cities. "These open lies may result in heavy consequences. Take a look at numerous video footages from Kiev, Kharkov and other cities that are now spread not only in mass media, but also on the Internet. Let us repeat - this is being done intentionally, to provoke return fire of the Russian armed forces on residents of local settlements. The Ukrainian nationalist leadership is using the same methods as terrorists do".

