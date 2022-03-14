Russian default no longer 'improbable,' but no trigger for global financial crisis: IMF

World+Biz

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:59 am

Related News

Russian default no longer 'improbable,' but no trigger for global financial crisis: IMF

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:59 am
Russian default no longer &#039;improbable,&#039; but no trigger for global financial crisis: IMF

Russia may default on its debts in the wake of unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, but that would not trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday.

Georgieva told CBS's "Face the Nation" program that sanctions imposed by the United States and other democracies were already having a "severe" impact on the Russian economy and would trigger a deep recession there this year.

The war and the sanctions would also have significant spillover effects on neighboring countries that depended on Russian energy supplies, and had already resulted in a wave of refugees compared to that seen during World War Two, she said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

The sanctions were also limiting Russia's ability to access its resources and service its debts, which meant a default was no longer viewed as "improbable," Georgieva said.

Asked if such a default could trigger a financial crisis around the world, she said, "For now, no."

The total exposure of banks to Russia amounted to around $120 billion, an amount that while not insignificant, was "not systemically relevant," she said.

Asked if Russia could access the $1.4 billion in emergency IMF funding approved for Ukraine last week if Moscow won the war and installed a new government, Georgieva said the funds were in a special account accessible only by the Ukrainian government.

An IMF official said that referred to the "internationally recognized government of Ukraine."

The IMF last year blocked access to Afghanistan's funds by the Taliban after they seized control of the government, citing lack of clarity over recognition of the Taliban rulers within the international community.

Georgieva last week said the IMF would downgrade its previous forecast for 4.4% global economic growth in 2022 as a result of the war, but said the overall trajectory remained positive. read more

Growth remained robust in countries like the United States that had been fast to recover from COVID-19 pandemic, she told CBS.

The impact would be most severe in terms of driving up commodity prices and inflation, potentially leading to hunger and food insecurity in parts of Africa, she said.

Economy

Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Economy / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

CopywriterPro.ai: An app that that generates advertising copies using AI

52m | Panorama
Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

22h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

23h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

14h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

14h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

15h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings