Russian border post comes under fire from Ukraine: FSB

World+Biz

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 04:35 pm

Related News

Russian border post comes under fire from Ukraine: FSB

Russian border guards returned fire to eliminate the fire emplacement, the FSB said

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
A border guard walks with a dog at the Matveyev Kurgan border checkpoint in the Rostov region, Russia February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
A border guard walks with a dog at the Matveyev Kurgan border checkpoint in the Rostov region, Russia February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Russia's border guard post Tyotkino, in the Kursk Region, has come under fire from the Ukrainian territory. The federal security service FSB has told TASS nobody was hurt.

"On 24 February, the border checkpoint Tyotkino came under fire at about 09:40. Russian border guards returned fire to eliminate the fire emplacement," the FSB said, reports TASS.

This is a second border guard post to have been attacked from Ukraine. On 21 February, an artillery shell ruined Russian border guards' facility in the Rostov region 150 meters away from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Top News

Kursk Region / Russia / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Russia-Ukraine war / Russia invasion / Russian border post

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The catch is that a lot of money advice out there on TikTok and YouTube lacks in substance or is even downright predatory. Photo: Reuters

Should you trust TikTok, YouTube finfluencers?

2h | Panorama
How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

4h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

4h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

7h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused