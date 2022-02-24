Russian border post comes under fire from Ukraine: FSB

A border guard walks with a dog at the Matveyev Kurgan border checkpoint in the Rostov region, Russia February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Russia's border guard post Tyotkino, in the Kursk Region, has come under fire from the Ukrainian territory. The federal security service FSB has told TASS nobody was hurt.

"On 24 February, the border checkpoint Tyotkino came under fire at about 09:40. Russian border guards returned fire to eliminate the fire emplacement," the FSB said, reports TASS.

This is a second border guard post to have been attacked from Ukraine. On 21 February, an artillery shell ruined Russian border guards' facility in the Rostov region 150 meters away from the Russian-Ukrainian border.