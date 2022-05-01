Russia will quit International Space Station over sanctions

World+Biz

Bloomberg
01 May, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 12:33 pm

Related News

Russia will quit International Space Station over sanctions

Rogozin earlier this month threatened to end Russia’s mission unless the US, European Union and Canada lifted sanctions

Bloomberg
01 May, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 12:33 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The head of Russia's space programme said Moscow will pull out of the International Space Station, state media reported, a move it has blamed on sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine.

"The decision has been taken already, we're not obliged to talk about it publicly," Tass and RIA Novosti reported Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin as saying in an interview with state TV on Saturday. "I can say this only -- in accordance with our obligations, we'll inform our partners about the end of our work on the ISS with a year's notice."

Rogozin earlier this month threatened to end Russia's mission unless the US, European Union and Canada lifted sanctions against enterprises involved in the Russian space industry.

The orbital research space station had until the war remained a rare area of cooperation between Russia and the US and its allies despite steadily worsening relations. But Russia's unprecedented international isolation since it invaded Ukraine in February has marked the demise of this symbol of joint space exploration. 

Three Americans and an Italian astronaut docked at the space station on Wednesday, joining three other Americans, three Russians and a German already on the ISS.

NASA, which plans to operate the space station through 2030, has continued to use Russian Soyuz spacecraft to transport astronauts to and from the ISS since retiring shuttles in 2011. The US space agency is now relying more on private space flights. 

Elon Musk's SpaceX launched the four astronauts for NASA and the European Space Agency on Wednesday.
 

Top News

International Space Station (ISS) / US-Russia Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3h | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4h | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour: Socks that speak of quality

5h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Promo: Spotlight with Sharier

Promo: Spotlight with Sharier

6h | Videos
Aloe vera for skin and hair care

Aloe vera for skin and hair care

6h | Videos
What could be the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What could be the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war?

6h | Videos
What you need to know about revenue

What you need to know about revenue

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours