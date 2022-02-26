Russia-West relations at 'point of no return' -Russian foreign ministry

26 February, 2022, 10:50 am
Russia-West relations at 'point of no return' -Russian foreign ministry

"The issue is that we have reached the line where the point of no return begins," Zakharova said

Armed servicemen wait near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava March 1, 2014. Photo: Reuters
Armed servicemen wait near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava March 1, 2014. Photo: Reuters

Relations between Russia and the West are approaching the point of no return, TASS news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Friday.

The imposition of sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reflect the West's "absolute impotence" when it comes to foreign policy, a second agency, RIA, quoted her as saying.

"The issue is that we have reached the line where the point of no return begins," Zakharova said.

She was speaking before US President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Putin and Lavrov, but after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced similar punitive measures.

Zakharova brushed off the British move, saying: "Neither Putin nor Lavrov have accounts in Britain or anywhere abroad."

