Russia warns Taliban against harming security of Central Asian allies

Reuters
14 July, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 04:04 pm

Russia warns Taliban against harming security of Central Asian allies

A Taliban delegation in Moscow last week sought to reassure Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others

A member of Afghan Special Forces sits on the rooftop of his humvee as he arrives at the base after heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a policeman besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Jul 13, 2021. REUTERS
A member of Afghan Special Forces sits on the rooftop of his humvee as he arrives at the base after heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a policeman besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Jul 13, 2021. REUTERS

Any attempt by the Taliban to harm the security of Russia's allies in Central Asia would lead to significant casualties, the RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.

A Taliban delegation in Moscow last week sought to reassure Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others.

