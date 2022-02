Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava March 1, 2014. Photo: Reuters

Russia has reportedly sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in the past 24 hours, Guardian reported citing A senior US defence official.

New: Russia has sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine over the past 24 hours along "all three lines" of advance: senior U.S. defense official.



Putin has called up reserves for the fighting, official said. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) February 26, 2022

Other developments from Pentagon reporters in Washington:

Senior US defense official this morning: Continue to believe Russia has not achieved air superiority. Ukrainian air defenses operating, Ukrainian aircraft operable, flying and engaging Russian forces — Brian Everstine (@beverstine) February 26, 2022

Germany is in the process of approving delivery of 400 RPGs to Ukraine via a third country, an EU diplomat says February 26, 2022