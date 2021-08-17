Russia says Taliban’s initial assurances ‘positive signal’

World+Biz

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 06:01 pm

Related News

Russia says Taliban’s initial assurances ‘positive signal’

“I consider it a positive signal that the Taliban in Kabul are declaring and in practice showing their readiness to respect the opinion of others,” Lavrov said

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 06:01 pm
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Moscow, Russia May 5, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Moscow, Russia May 5, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Taliban's initial assurances since completing their military takeover of Afghanistan over the weekend have been a "positive signal".

"I consider it a positive signal that the Taliban in Kabul are declaring and in practice showing their readiness to respect the opinion of others," Lavrov said.

South Asia

Russia / KabulHasFallen / Taliban / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

3h | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

3h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan