Russia says Taliban’s initial assurances ‘positive signal’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Taliban's initial assurances since completing their military takeover of Afghanistan over the weekend have been a "positive signal".

"I consider it a positive signal that the Taliban in Kabul are declaring and in practice showing their readiness to respect the opinion of others," Lavrov said.