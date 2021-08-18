Russia says Taliban's first statements suggest problems can be fixed via talks

Reuters
18 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 08:42 pm

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi had discussed Afghanistan by phone and that both shared that view

Members of Taliban forces keep watch at a check point in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the Taliban's initial statements and actions suggested Afghanistan's internal problems could be settled through negotiations involving all local political, ethnic and religious forces.

The ministry said in a statement that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi had discussed Afghanistan by phone and that both shared that view.

The Taliban said on Tuesday it wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect women's rights within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their lightning seizure of Kabul.

