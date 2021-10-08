Russia says it will protect Tajikistan in case of incursion from Afghanistan

World+Biz

Reuters
08 October, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 05:16 pm

Related News

Russia says it will protect Tajikistan in case of incursion from Afghanistan

Reuters has been unable to confirm the Russian media reports concerning the Tajik militant group

Reuters
08 October, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 05:16 pm
An aerial view shows a military parade of Tajik army near the border with Afghanistan in the town of Khorog (Khorugh), Tajikistan September 30, 2021. Press Service of President of Tajikistan/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view shows a military parade of Tajik army near the border with Afghanistan in the town of Khorog (Khorugh), Tajikistan September 30, 2021. Press Service of President of Tajikistan/Handout via REUTERS

Russia is ready to protect its ally Tajikistan in the event of any incursions from neighbouring Afghanistan, a senior diplomat was quoted on Friday as saying, amid Russian media reports of a militant Tajik group preparing a cross-border attack.

Tajiks are the second largest ethnic group in Afghanistan and make up a majority of the population in some northern areas close to the border with Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic.

According to Russian media reports, the predominantly ethnic Pashtun Taliban have struck an alliance with one particular Tajik militant group which may be planning an incursion into Tajikistan.

"All necessary assistance will be provided to Tajikistan if required, both within the (Moscow-led) Collective Security Treaty Organisation framework and bilaterally," Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying.

"There are indeed reports that the Taliban cannot control the situation (in northern Afghanistan)... Still, we hope they will honour the promises they have made (about not attacking neighbours)," Rudenko added, without elaborating.

Reuters has been unable to confirm the Russian media reports concerning the Tajik militant group.

Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon has previously accused the Taliban of human rights violations during their siege of the Panjshir province, where Afghan opposition forces have held rallies.

The Taliban, which seized power in August amid the chaotic departure of U.S.-led foreign forces from Afghanistan, has warned Dushanbe against meddling in their country's affairs.

Russia / Afghanistan / Tajikistan / Tajik militant group / tajik army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

1d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

1d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

1d | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal