Russia says it has seized Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant

World+Biz

Xinhua
02 March, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 08:50 pm

Related News

Russia says it has seized Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant

Ukraine reported to the IAEA on Wednesday that the country's nuclear power plants have continued normal operation, and its nuclear regulatory authorities have maintained communication with its nuclear facilities, the IAEA chief said

Xinhua
02 March, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 08:50 pm
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Russia has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its forces have taken control of the territory around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said Wednesday.

Grossi said in a statement that Russian diplomats in Vienna told the IAEA that personnel at the Zaporizhzhia plant -- Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant -- have continued their work on providing nuclear safety and monitoring radiation in normal mode of operation, and "the radiation levels remain normal."

The Zaporizhzhia plant has six out of Ukraine's 15 nuclear energy reactors, according to the statement.

Ukraine reported to the IAEA on Wednesday that the country's nuclear power plants have continued normal operation, and its nuclear regulatory authorities have maintained communication with its nuclear facilities, the IAEA chief said.

Grossi has repeatedly stressed that any military or other action that could threaten the safety or security of Ukraine's nuclear power plants must be avoided.

Top News

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant / Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

10h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

10h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

2h | Videos
FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

4h | Videos
Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

5h | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar