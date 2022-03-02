Russia says it has seized Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant

Russia has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its forces have taken control of the territory around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said Wednesday.

Grossi said in a statement that Russian diplomats in Vienna told the IAEA that personnel at the Zaporizhzhia plant -- Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant -- have continued their work on providing nuclear safety and monitoring radiation in normal mode of operation, and "the radiation levels remain normal."

The Zaporizhzhia plant has six out of Ukraine's 15 nuclear energy reactors, according to the statement.

Ukraine reported to the IAEA on Wednesday that the country's nuclear power plants have continued normal operation, and its nuclear regulatory authorities have maintained communication with its nuclear facilities, the IAEA chief said.

Grossi has repeatedly stressed that any military or other action that could threaten the safety or security of Ukraine's nuclear power plants must be avoided.