Russia says it could target Western arms supplies to Ukraine

This multispectral satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings and fuel storage tanks on fire at Antonov Airport, during the Russian invasion, in Hostomel, Ukraine, Friday, 11 March, 2022. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP

Russia said its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine, where the Russian army has been advancing.

Sergei Rybakov, the Russian Federation (RF) Vice Foreign Minister, reportedly made the statement in Moscow, saying in part "Russia has warned the US of the consequences of the transfer of weapons to Ukraine. A convoy with foreign weapons which is thoughtlessly being delivered to Ukraine, will become a legal target for the armed forces of the RF." reports Al Jazeera.

Rybakov said that the RF will retaliate against recent severe sanctions imposed by the US on dozens of members of the Kremlin elite, and their families, with its own sanctions against selected US and other NATO nation citizens.

The RF nevertheless seeks dialogue and is ready to have discussions with the US, Rybakov said.

US President Joe Biden and other western officials have been adamant, since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, that the West has no plan to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, or to deploy ground forces to Ukraine, no matter the course of fighting between Ukraine Armed Forces (UAF) units and RF combat formations.

No senior western official has spoken, in public, of possible US or NATO responses were arms sent by the West to Ukraine, to be attacked by RF military forces.