Russia says it could target Western arms supplies to Ukraine

World+Biz

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 09:50 pm

Related News

Russia says it could target Western arms supplies to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and other western officials have been adamant, since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, that the West has no plan to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, or to deploy ground forces to Ukraine

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 09:50 pm
This multispectral satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings and fuel storage tanks on fire at Antonov Airport, during the Russian invasion, in Hostomel, Ukraine, Friday, 11 March, 2022. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP
This multispectral satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings and fuel storage tanks on fire at Antonov Airport, during the Russian invasion, in Hostomel, Ukraine, Friday, 11 March, 2022. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP

Russia said its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine, where the Russian army has been advancing.

Sergei Rybakov, the Russian Federation (RF) Vice Foreign Minister, reportedly made the statement in Moscow, saying in part "Russia has warned the US of the consequences of the transfer of weapons to Ukraine. A convoy with foreign weapons which is thoughtlessly being delivered to Ukraine, will become a legal target for the armed forces of the RF." reports Al Jazeera.

Rybakov said that the RF will retaliate against recent severe sanctions imposed by the US on dozens of members of the Kremlin elite, and their families, with its own sanctions against selected US and other NATO nation citizens.

The RF nevertheless seeks dialogue and is ready to have discussions with the US, Rybakov said.

US President Joe Biden and other western officials have been adamant, since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, that the West has no plan to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, or to deploy ground forces to Ukraine, no matter the course of fighting between Ukraine Armed Forces (UAF) units and RF combat formations.

No senior western official has spoken, in public, of possible US or NATO responses were arms sent by the West to Ukraine, to be attacked by RF military forces.

Top News

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Ukraine Attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

9h | Wheels
Uttar Pradesh’s hard man of Hindutva. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Modi keeps winning

9h | Panorama
Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

10h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Giant pumpkins are being cultivated in Arial Beel

Giant pumpkins are being cultivated in Arial Beel

2h | Videos
Chelsea sale is back on as UK Govt decides

Chelsea sale is back on as UK Govt decides

3h | Videos
'Fighter' will release next year in September

'Fighter' will release next year in September

3h | Videos
Man given genetically modified pig heart dies

Man given genetically modified pig heart dies

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings