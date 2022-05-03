Russia says it bombed US and European weapons near Ukraine's Odesa

World+Biz

Reuters
03 May, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 04:12 pm

Related News

Russia says it bombed US and European weapons near Ukraine's Odesa

Reuters
03 May, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 04:12 pm
A view shows residential buildings destroyed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the town of Irpin, outside Kyiv, Ukraine April 29, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A view shows residential buildings destroyed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the town of Irpin, outside Kyiv, Ukraine April 29, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russia has struck a military airfield near Ukraine's southwestern city of Odesa with missiles, destroying drones, missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and its European allies, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

"High-precision Onyx missiles struck a logistics centre at a military airfield in the Odesa region through which foreign weapons were being delivered," the defence ministry said.

"Hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missiles and ammunition from the U.S. and European countries, were destroyed," it said.

Russian missiles and artillery also struck various military targets across Ukraine, including command centres, arsenals, and an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

The governor of Odesa, Maksym Marchenko, said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.

Top News

Russian attack / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

2d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

2d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

2d | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour: Socks that speak of quality

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

6h | Videos
Shaon tells unknown facts about Humayun Ahmed

Shaon tells unknown facts about Humayun Ahmed

7h | Videos
The origin of Eid-ul-Fitr song

The origin of Eid-ul-Fitr song

20h | Videos
The most expensive and cheapest cities in the world

The most expensive and cheapest cities in the world

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

5
Photos: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Working capital credit limit eliminated