Russia says could seize assets of 'hostile' countries

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
01 May, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 05:15 pm

Related News

Russia says could seize assets of 'hostile' countries

BSS/AFP
01 May, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: &quot;Bank of Russia&quot;. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Russia suggested Sunday that it could seize the Russian-based assets of countries it deems hostile in retaliation for a US proposal to sell off Russian oligarchs' assets and pay the proceeds to Ukraine.

"As far as companies based in Russian territory are concerned whose owners are citizens of hostile countries and where the decision has been taken" to seize Russian assets, "it is fair to take reciprocal measures and confiscate assets," said the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin.

"And the proceeds from the sale of these assets will be used for our country's development," he said on his Telegram channel.

Volodin accused "a certain number of hostile countries -- Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and even the United States" -- of flouting international law and "resorting to pure theft".

Volodin said that "today, Russian businessmen are buying foreign companies operating in Russia, and purchasing the shares of partners who want to quit our market".

He urged "hostile" countries to "act in a civilised manner and respect international law."

Volodin's remarks came after US President Joe Biden announced a proposal to ratchet up economic pressure on Russia, with enhanced seizure and forfeiture procedures allowing oligarchs' seized assets to be "sold off" to "remedy the harm Russia caused and to help build Ukraine."

"A dangerous precedent has been set, which could boomerang back on the US itself," Volodin said.

"This decision won't affect our country's economy. The yachts, villas and other assets of rich (Russian) citizens contribute nothing to the development" of Russia, he said.

Top News

Russia / seize / asset / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

7h | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

8h | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour: Socks that speak of quality

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

5 ways to keep yourself well at work

5 ways to keep yourself well at work

2h | Videos
The days of Musharraf Karim

The days of Musharraf Karim

2h | Videos
Promo: Spotlight with Sharier

Promo: Spotlight with Sharier

10h | Videos
Aloe vera for skin and hair care

Aloe vera for skin and hair care

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours