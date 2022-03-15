Russia sanctions Biden

World+Biz

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 10:42 pm

Related News

Russia sanctions Biden

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 10:42 pm
Russia sanctions Biden

Russia imposed personal sanctions on US President Joe Biden and representatives of the US leadership and persons associated with them on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for senior officials of the Russian Federation...from March 15, President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Defense L. Austin and 10 others are included in the Russian 'stop list' and are to be sanctioned in retaliation and are barred from entering Russia," reports Interfax, quoting the Russian foreign ministry.

The ministry said it was maintaining official relations with Washington and, if necessary, would make sure that high-level contacts with the people on the list could take place.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, many Western countries announced large-scale sanctions against Russia, primarily against the banking sector and the supply of high-tech products. In addition, many brands have announced the termination of work in the country.

The Kremlin called these measures an economic war like no other as their economy took massive hits on all fronts.

Top News / USA

Ukraine crisis / Russian sanction on US / US Russia sanctions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

9h | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

10h | Panorama
Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

10h | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

1h | Videos
Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

1h | Videos
Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

2h | Videos
Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion