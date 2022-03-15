Russia sanctions Biden

Russia imposed personal sanctions on US President Joe Biden and representatives of the US leadership and persons associated with them on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for senior officials of the Russian Federation...from March 15, President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Defense L. Austin and 10 others are included in the Russian 'stop list' and are to be sanctioned in retaliation and are barred from entering Russia," reports Interfax, quoting the Russian foreign ministry.

The ministry said it was maintaining official relations with Washington and, if necessary, would make sure that high-level contacts with the people on the list could take place.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, many Western countries announced large-scale sanctions against Russia, primarily against the banking sector and the supply of high-tech products. In addition, many brands have announced the termination of work in the country.

The Kremlin called these measures an economic war like no other as their economy took massive hits on all fronts.