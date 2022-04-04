Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, PM says

World+Biz

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 08:26 pm

Related News

Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, PM says

Russia imposed broad travel restrictions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, many of which remain in force, but has gradually expanded the list of countries deemed safe for air travel

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 08:26 pm
A passenger looks at a departures board at Sheremetyevo airport, after Russia closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries in response to Ukraine-related sanctions targeting its aviation sector, in Moscow, Russia February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
A passenger looks at a departures board at Sheremetyevo airport, after Russia closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries in response to Ukraine-related sanctions targeting its aviation sector, in Moscow, Russia February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Russia plans to end restrictions on flights to and from 52 countries after 9 April, part of its plans to reduce measures taken to slow the spread of Covid-19, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other "friendly countries", Mishustin said, meaning those that have not joined the latest wave of Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation" to demilitarise its neighbour.

Russia imposed broad travel restrictions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, many of which remain in force, but has gradually expanded the list of countries deemed safe for air travel.

Other countries with which Russia will resume flights after 9 April include Algeria, China, Lebanon, Peru and Pakistan, Russia's coronavirus task force said.

Mishustin also said Russia would be lifting restrictions on travel across the land border between Russia and China.

Russia has closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union, in response to Ukraine-related sanctions targeting its aviation sector.

Punitive measures imposed by Western powers have also forced Western firms to terminate leasing contracts with Russian airlines for over 500 aircraft.

The sanctions also prevent Russian airlines from buying aircraft parts or maintenance services from Europe or the United States, adding to the pressure on the world's 11th largest aviation market from a ban on using North American and European airspace.

Russia / Russia flights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

10h | Brands
HCCL has around 200 enlisted caregivers, of whom more than 100 are actively engaged. Photo: Courtesy

HCCL: A tech-driven home care solution for your loved elderly ones

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Note merged with S Series to become the default android 

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

8h | Videos
Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

8h | Videos
How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

1d | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release