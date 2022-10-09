Russia ready to contribute to solution of global food problems: Putin

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
09 October, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 12:33 pm

Related News

Russia ready to contribute to solution of global food problems: Putin

BSS/AFP
09 October, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 12:33 pm
FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference with a group of award-winning teachers at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, October 5, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference with a group of award-winning teachers at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, October 5, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia is ready to participate in solving global food problems and to help the poorest countries in particular, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday in the video address on the occasion of the Agriculture and Processing Industry Workers' Day.

We are fully meeting the domestic demand for basic, essential products and providing reliable food security. Moreover, we are building up our export potential, and - I'd like to emphasize this - we are ready to make our contribution to overcoming global food challenges and provide the necessary assistance to the poorest, developing nations," the head of state said.

All this is a direct result of efforts of agriculture and processing industry workers, their difficult but very important and responsible work, Putin noted.

"Work under unprecedented sanctions pressure poses new challenges to the agriculture sector," the President said. "We will be addressing them jointly, with the support of the state, using the imposed restrictions for our own development," he added.

"We need to upgrade technological sovereignty in agriculture. Hence, we must enhance our potential in selection, genetics and seed breeding, encourage a transition to modern domestic equipment and technology, and create the conditions for further inflow of investment," the Russian leader said. The national government endorsed in September the updated sectoral strategy that includes these tasks, Putin added.

Top News

Russia / Putin / global food crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

7h | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Why watching horror movies is good for mental health?

4h | Videos
What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

3h | Videos
Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

17h | Videos
Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

3
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code