Russia ready to contribute to solution of global food problems: Putin

FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference with a group of award-winning teachers at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, October 5, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia is ready to participate in solving global food problems and to help the poorest countries in particular, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday in the video address on the occasion of the Agriculture and Processing Industry Workers' Day.

We are fully meeting the domestic demand for basic, essential products and providing reliable food security. Moreover, we are building up our export potential, and - I'd like to emphasize this - we are ready to make our contribution to overcoming global food challenges and provide the necessary assistance to the poorest, developing nations," the head of state said.

All this is a direct result of efforts of agriculture and processing industry workers, their difficult but very important and responsible work, Putin noted.

"Work under unprecedented sanctions pressure poses new challenges to the agriculture sector," the President said. "We will be addressing them jointly, with the support of the state, using the imposed restrictions for our own development," he added.

"We need to upgrade technological sovereignty in agriculture. Hence, we must enhance our potential in selection, genetics and seed breeding, encourage a transition to modern domestic equipment and technology, and create the conditions for further inflow of investment," the Russian leader said. The national government endorsed in September the updated sectoral strategy that includes these tasks, Putin added.