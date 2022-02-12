Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
12 February, 2022, 05:20 pm

Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:21 pm
Marines of the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy train in the zone of obstacles during military exercises at the Khmelevka firing ground in the Kaliningrad region, Russia, 24 November, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Marines of the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy train in the zone of obstacles during military exercises at the Khmelevka firing ground in the Kaliningrad region, Russia, 24 November, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Russia said it has pulled some of its diplomatic staff out of Ukraine for fear of "provocations" from Kyiv or its allies amid mounting warnings of a possible Russian invasion of its neighbour.

"Fearing possible provocations from the Kyiv regime or other countries we have indeed decided to optimise staffing at Russian missions in Ukraine," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press release, report Al Jazeera. 

Zakharova did not say whether that meant a reduction in staff numbers but said the embassy and consulates in Ukraine continued to perform their key functions.

