Russia to publish sanctions lists in response to US actions

World+Biz

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 05:53 pm

Related News

Russia to publish sanctions lists in response to US actions

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 05:53 pm
A model of a pump jack is seen in front of the displayed sign &quot;stop&quot;, US and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken 8 March 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A model of a pump jack is seen in front of the displayed sign "stop", US and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken 8 March 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Russian sanctions lists against the United States are ready and will soon be made public, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Channel One.

"The lists are ready, we are working on it. This is by and large part of the daily work. They will be made public soon," he said, reports TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

Top News

Russia sanction / US Russia sanctions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

5h | Wheels
Uttar Pradesh’s hard man of Hindutva. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Modi keeps winning

5h | Panorama
Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

6h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russian troops regroup on outskirt of Kyiv

Russian troops regroup on outskirt of Kyiv

1h | Videos
Rabbit nurture is going on commercially in Rajshahi

Rabbit nurture is going on commercially in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Shakib available for selection in South Africa tour

Shakib available for selection in South Africa tour

2h | Videos
Ponzi Scheme: Grasp all, lose all

Ponzi Scheme: Grasp all, lose all

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings