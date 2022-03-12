Russia to publish sanctions lists in response to US actions

A model of a pump jack is seen in front of the displayed sign "stop", US and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken 8 March 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Russian sanctions lists against the United States are ready and will soon be made public, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Channel One.

"The lists are ready, we are working on it. This is by and large part of the daily work. They will be made public soon," he said, reports TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.