Russia monitoring Koreas after Pyongyang enshrines right to nuclear strikes

State flags of Russia and North Korea fly in a street near a railway station during the visit of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to Vladivostok, Russia April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it was "closely monitoring" any military activity on the Korean peninsula, shortly after North Korea officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes, state-owned news agency RIA reported.

RIA quoted the ministry as saying that "recent moves by the US" made it difficult to convince North Korea that its security could be ensured by political, rather than military, means and accused Washington of de-stabilising the peninsula.