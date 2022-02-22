Russia hopes UN will rely on its basic principles in approach to Lugansk, Donetsk

Russia expects that the United Nations Secretariat will adhere to the organisation's principles to make any calls regarding Russia's decision to recognise the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Tuesday, reports Tass.

"It is my strong wish to see the UN Secretariat's leadership, in making some statements, adhere to the basic principles the organization rests upon in accordance with the decisions made by the member-states.

"Our colleagues at the UN Secretariat apparently must abide by the decisions adopted by that organization - decisions that are crucial to the implementation of the UN Charter's principles and goals and decisions that were made unanimously on the basis of consensus, in other words, by all UN member-states without an exception," Lavrov said.

Earlier, Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary General's spokeswoman, stated that Antonio Guterres was deeply worried by Russia's decision to recognise the DPR and LPR's independence.

He said that, Guterres considered Russia's action as a breach of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as a failure to respect the values of the UN Charter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently declared the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics and signed treaties of friendship, cooperation, and mutual support with their leaders.

Putin also directed the Russian Foreign Ministry to develop diplomatic relations with Donetsk and Lugansk, and the Defense Ministry to keep the peace in their territories.