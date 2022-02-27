Russia has warned Ukraine its offensive will not stop for talks, says Kremlin

World+Biz

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 04:19 pm

Related News

Russia has warned Ukraine its offensive will not stop for talks, says Kremlin

Russia earlier said its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel, a location Kyiv rejected as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Minsk itself was complicit in the Russian invasion

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 04:19 pm
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

The Kremlin on Sunday said it has warned Ukraine that Russia's military operation would be suspended during any potential talks, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia earlier said its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel, a location Kyiv rejected as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Minsk itself was complicit in the Russian invasion.

Russia-Ukraine talk / Ukraine crisis / Kremlin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

2h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

3h | Mode
Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

4h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nobody fights for Ukraine

Nobody fights for Ukraine

18h | Videos
English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

20h | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused