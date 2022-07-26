Russia has not signaled space station withdrawal to NASA, US official says

World+Biz

Reuters
26 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 09:32 pm

Related News

Russia has not signaled space station withdrawal to NASA, US official says

Reuters
26 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 09:32 pm
The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 4, 2018. NASA/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 4, 2018. NASA/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Russia's new space chief on Tuesday signaled his country's intent to withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024, but a senior NASA official told Reuters Moscow has not communicated its intent to pull out of the two-decade-old orbital partnership with the United States.

"Of course, we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners, but the decision about withdrawing from the station after 2024 has been made," Yuri Borisov, the newly appointed director general of Russia's space agency, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

But Robyn Gatens, the director of the space station for NASA, said her Russian counterparts have not communicated any such intent, as required by the station's intergovernmental agreement, she said.

"Nothing official yet," Gatens told Reuters at an ISS conference in Washington. "We literally just saw that as well. We haven't gotten anything official."

Russia to quit International Space Station 'after 2024'

The relationship regarding the ISS between the US and Russia is one of the last links of civil cooperation between Washington and Moscow as relations between the two countries have sunk to their lowest point since the Cold War over Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Still, NASA and Roscosmos have been in talks to extend Russia's participation on the space station to 2030, and the White House earlier this year approved NASA's plans to continue running the orbital laboratory until then.

Russian space chief Borisov's remarks followed a similar pattern as his predecessor Dmitry Rogozin, who during his tenure would occasionally signal an intent to withdraw from the space station -- in contrast with official talks between NASA and Roscosmos, Russia's space agency.

Asked for clarification on Russia's space station plans, a Roscosmos spokeswoman referred Reuters to Borisov's remarks without saying whether it represented the agency's official position.

Russia / NASA / space station

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

8h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

11h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

12h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

1h | Videos
"Hawa" movie team at BUET

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

2h | Videos
US sanctions target Russian gold export

US sanctions target Russian gold export

3h | Videos
All the habits of parents that make children successful

All the habits of parents that make children successful

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December