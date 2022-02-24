Russia has launched full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv says

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, US, February 23, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is targeting cities with weapons strikes, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet on Thursday.

Interfax Ukraine reported rocket attacks on military facilities throughout Ukraine and that Russian troops had landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol. It also reported staff and passengers evacuating Kyiv's Boryspil airport.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

