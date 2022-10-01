Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
01 October, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 11:45 am

Related News

Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war

BSS/AFP
01 October, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 11:45 am
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war

Representatives of dozens of countries walked out of an international culture conference on Friday in protest at the war in Ukraine when Russia's representative took the floor.

The boycott occurred during the final session of the World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development convened by UNESCO in Mexico City.

Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys hit out at Moscow's "unjustifiable and illegal aggression" against Ukraine, in a statement that he said was on behalf of 48 countries.

Kairys told the meeting that UNESCO had verified damage to at least 193 Ukrainian cultural sites since the Russian invasion, including museums, libraries, cultural centers and historical buildings.

Dozens of participants got up and left the auditorium when Russian delegate Sergey Obryvalin addressed the conference, rejecting the criticism as "unacceptable."

At the end of the three-day meeting, billed as the largest of its kind in 40 years, 150 states adopted a declaration affirming culture as a "global public good," UNESCO said.

They called for "substantial regulation of the digital sector, notably of the major platforms, for the benefit of online cultural diversity, artists' intellectual property rights and fair access to content for all," it added.

Governments also committed to step up the fight against illicit trafficking in cultural goods and appealed to art vendors not to offer objects of unproven provenance for sale.

UNESCO announced the creation, in collaboration with Interpol, of a virtual museum of stolen cultural property.

Unesco / Ukraine war / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

26m | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

3h | Food
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

3h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

14h | Videos
World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

17h | Videos
Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

21h | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 