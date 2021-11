Australian citizens and visa holders prepare to board the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, as Australian Army infantry personnel provide security and assist with cargo, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 22, 2021. SGT. Photo: Reuters

Russia will evacuate 380 people from Afghanistan, including citizens of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Ukraine and Afghanistan, the RIA news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Three Russian military Il-76 aircraft delivered 108 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Kabul and will evacuate people on their way back to Russia, the report said.