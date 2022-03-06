Russia demands Western nations reiterate their commitments under Vienna conventions

Russia has demanded Western countries reiterate and observe their commitments under the conventions on diplomatic and consular relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Naturally, we have demanded [Western] countries accredit our embassies, observe their commitments under the corresponding conventions on diplomatic and consular relations. Naturally, we demand they reiterate their commitments and, what is most important, strictly observe them," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel, reports TASS.

However, in her words, the problem is much wider - in the information and political campaign, which has been underway over the past eight years, and its consequences. "The West, first of all, the United States and the NATO camp, has obviously failed to anticipate the consequences for their countries and their population and how they will modify the mentality of people it has brought to the beautiful human rights future," she noted.

"Everything has been forgotten, everything has been ruined, nothing is left from the provisions and concepts they have adopted," Zakharova stressed.