Russia demands that US stop Meta's "extremist activities"

World+Biz

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 10:19 am

Related News

Russia demands that US stop Meta's "extremist activities"

Meta Platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 10:19 am
A 3D printed Facebook&#039;s new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Russia's embassy in the United States demanded on Friday that Washington stop the "extremist activities" of Facebook owner Meta Platforms, which has temporarily lifted a ban on calls for violence against the Russian military and leadership.

Meta Platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy. 

"Meta's aggressive and criminal policy leading to incitement of hatred and hostility towards Russians is outrageous," the Russian embassy said in a statement. "The company's actions are yet another evidence of the information war without rules declared on our country."

The embassy said it wanted the US authorities to "stop the extremist activities of Meta and take measures to bring the perpetrators to justice".

Facebook / Meta / Russia / Ukraine crisis / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

21h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

21m | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

15h | Videos
Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

15h | Videos
Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh