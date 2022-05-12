Russia could cut gas supply to Finland on Friday

FILE PHOTO: A pressure gauge is pictured at a Ukrainian gas compressor station in the village of Boyarka
FILE PHOTO: A pressure gauge is pictured at a Ukrainian gas compressor station in the village of Boyarka

Key Finnish politicians have been warned that Russia could halt its gas supplies to neighbouring Finland on Friday, local newspaper Iltalehti reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The paper did not specify where the warning would have come from and Reuters was not able to verify the information.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said Finland would apply to join the Western defence alliance NATO "without delay", prompting Russia to vow a response. read more

On May 5, the Finnish government said it was prepared for the possibility of its eastern neighbour cutting off gas delivery in response to Finland's refusal to abide by Russian demands for gas payments to be made in roubles. 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

