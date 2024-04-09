Russia, China to talk about deeper security co-operation in Eurasia

World+Biz

Reuters
09 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 01:53 pm

Related News

Russia, China to talk about deeper security co-operation in Eurasia

Reuters
09 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 01:53 pm
Russia&#039;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with China&#039;s Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing, China April 9, 2024. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing, China April 9, 2024. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russia and China have agreed to discuss ways to deepen security co-operation across Europe and Asia to counter attempts by the United States to impose its will on the region, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks in Beijing.

China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing just days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.

Lavrov, after talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, said that Putin had suggested strengthening Eurasian security and that China and Russia had agreed to "start a dialogue with the involvement of our other like-minded people on this issue".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"For a long time, there was a Euro-Atlantic security structure in the form of NATO, of course, as well as the OSCE, but it is striking itself out from the list of relevant structures within which it is possible to conduct meaningful negotiations and agree on something based on a balance of interests," Lavrov said.

Russian news agencies quoted Wang as saying the US-led NATO alliance should neither extend its activities in the Asia-Pacific region nor promote confrontation.

At a press conference after the meeting, Wang did not explicitly mention the US, NATO or the war in Ukraine, but outlined what he called the "five always" of China-Russia relations, China's foreign ministry said in a summary.

The two countries should "oppose hegemonism and power politics, [and] oppose the monopoly of international affairs by a few countries," Wang said.

The United States casts China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest nation-state threat while US President Joe Biden argues that this century will be defined by an existential contest between democracies and autocracies.

Putin and Xi Jinping share a broad world view, which sees the West as decadent and in decline, just as China challenges US supremacy in everything from quantum computing and synthetic biology to espionage and hard military power.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday she had difficult conversations with Chinese officials during her visit on its co-operation with Moscow.

Yellen warned of "significant consequences" for any Chinese companies supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

Yellen also said in these meetings that the US would not rule out tariffs on clean energy imports from China to protect its industry.

Russia and China should "jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism" and "work together to maintain the stability of international industry and supply chains", Wang said.

'PARTNERSHIP'

China has strengthened trade and military ties with Russia in recent years as the United States and its allies imposed sanctions on both, but particularly Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

China-Russian trade hit a record of $240.1 billion in 2023, up 26.3% from a year earlier, Chinese customs data shows. Chinese shipments to Russia jumped 46.9% in 2023 while imports from Russia rose 13%.

China-United States trade fell 11.6% to $664.5 billion in 2023, Chinese customs data shows.

One year into the Ukraine war, China published in 2023 a 12-point position paper on settling the Ukraine crisis. Russia has said China's position is reasonable.

Russian news agencies quoted Wang as saying that China wanted Russia and Ukraine to sit down at an international conference to discuss a way to cease the war in Ukraine.

Lavrov said Russia wanted the United Nations Security Council to give an assessment of Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. Ukraine has denied it is behind the drone attacks.

Russia and China will continue to co-operate in the fight against terrorism in their ever-strengthening relationship, Lavrov added.

Militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting at a concert venue near Moscow where at least 144 people died, but Russia, without providing evidence, has said it believes Ukraine was behind the attack.

"Our co-operation on counter-terrorism will continue, including within the framework of multilateral institutions," Lavrov said.

Last month, Reuters reported that Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Xi, in what could be the first overseas trip of his new presidential term.

Top News

Russia / China / Russia-China ties / Russia-China / Eurasia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

19h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

1d | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

16h | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

17h | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

18h | Videos
Easy Chicken Egg Shakshuka Recipe

Easy Chicken Egg Shakshuka Recipe

19h | Videos