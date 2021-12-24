Russia, China jointly develop high-tech weapons: Putin

24 December, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 12:20 pm

Russia, China jointly develop high-tech weapons: Putin

We cooperate [with China] in the security area, China's armed forces are equipped with the most advanced weapons systems to a large extent - Russian President Vladimir Putin

24 December, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Russia and China are jointly developing high-tech weapons as they cooperate in the security area, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We cooperate [with China] in the security area," he said during his annual news conference. "China's armed forces are equipped with the most advanced weapons systems to a large extent."

"We are even developing together certain high-tech types of weapons," the president went on to say. "We are working in space, aircraft areas. On planes and helicopters."

The armed forces of the two countries also cooperate, Putin said.

"It's joint exercises, participation in joint international war games, joint patrols at sea and in air," he said. Russia and China have "an absolutely comprehensive partnership of strategic nature," he said.

Russia-China Relations / Russian President Vladimir Putin / Chinese President Xi Jinping

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

