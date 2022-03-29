Russia accuses US of massive 'cyber aggression'

World+Biz

Reuters
29 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 07:49 pm

Related News

Russia accuses US of massive 'cyber aggression'

Reuters
29 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 07:49 pm
A laptop screen displays a warning message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, that appeared on the official website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry after a cyberattack, in this illustration taken 14 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Illustration/File Photo
A laptop screen displays a warning message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, that appeared on the official website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry after a cyberattack, in this illustration taken 14 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Illustration/File Photo

Russia accused the United States on Tuesday of leading a massive campaign of "cyber aggression" behind hundreds of thousands of malicious attacks a day while Russia has troops in Ukraine.

The foreign ministry said media, critical infrastructure and life support systems had been targeted, with the unprecedented scale pointing at US and NATO-trained special forces as well as hackers acting on behalf of Kyiv's western sponsors.

"The sources of attacks will be identified and the attackers will inevitably be held accountable for their actions in accordance with the law," the Russian statement said.

NBC News reported last month that US President Joe Biden had been presented with options that included disrupting Russia's internet, power and railroad switches. But the White House said that was "wildly off base."

Biden has said Russia may be planning a cyber attack against the United States, but the Kremlin has denied that.

The foreign ministry said it believed Ukraine's government, which in February announced the formation of an "IT army", was involved and had launched an "offensive cyber force".

The cybersecurity arm of Russia's telecoms firm Rostelecom and Russia's digital ministry have both reported cyber attacks.

Top News

Russia / cyber / Cyber attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

9h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

10h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

11h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Smith’s slap flooded internet

Smith’s slap flooded internet

11m | Videos
Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

1h | Videos
Going abroad costs more, earns less

Going abroad costs more, earns less

2h | Videos
Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online