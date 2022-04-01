Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking oil depot inside Russia

According to the Belgorod City Administration, the fire was caused by an airstrike carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters that violated Russian airspace.Anton Vergun/TASS

Russia says two Ukrainian helicopters attacked an oil depot in Belgorod - a Russian city just north of Ukraine. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

A video shared on Twitter shows a blaze near apartment blocks in Belgorod, some 40km (25 miles) from the border with Ukraine, reports BBC.

Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram message "there was a fire at the oil depot because of an air strike carried out by two Ukrainian army helicopters, which entered Russian territory at low altitude".

"Nobody was killed," he added.

Governor Gladkov's allegation was not confirmed by Ukrainian officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the alleged strikes do not create "comfortable conditions" for peace talks.