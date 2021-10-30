Rome under spotlight as G20 Summit to convene

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
30 October, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 03:52 pm

Related News

Rome under spotlight as G20 Summit to convene

Created in 1999, the G20 is a main forum for international cooperation on financial and economic issues

BSS/AFP
30 October, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 03:52 pm
Photo: G20. ORG
Photo: G20. ORG

The 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit is going to take place both online and offline on Saturday and Sunday in Rome, Italy.

It is the first summit that sets offline schedule after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. China will send a delegation to participate in the summit in Rome.

According to Italy, the summit's agenda will cover the most pressing global health and economic issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the need for the most developed economies to boost their efforts to ensure the fair and equitable global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, especially to low-income countries.

Rich nations to acknowledge climate change threat, take urgent steps -draft communique

World leaders are also expected to discuss climate change, digital transformation and sustainable innovation, along with such issues as the
situation in Afghanistan.

Created in 1999, the G20 is a main forum for international cooperation on financial and economic issues.

Rome / G20 / summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1d | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

1d | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

1d | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur