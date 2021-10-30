Rome under spotlight as G20 Summit to convene

The 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit is going to take place both online and offline on Saturday and Sunday in Rome, Italy.

It is the first summit that sets offline schedule after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. China will send a delegation to participate in the summit in Rome.

According to Italy, the summit's agenda will cover the most pressing global health and economic issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the need for the most developed economies to boost their efforts to ensure the fair and equitable global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, especially to low-income countries.

World leaders are also expected to discuss climate change, digital transformation and sustainable innovation, along with such issues as the

situation in Afghanistan.

Created in 1999, the G20 is a main forum for international cooperation on financial and economic issues.