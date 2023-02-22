Romanian court keeps Tate brothers in custody pending investigation

World+Biz

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 03:06 pm

Related News

Romanian court keeps Tate brothers in custody pending investigation

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 03:06 pm
Romanian court keeps Tate brothers in custody pending investigation
Romanian court keeps Tate brothers in custody pending investigation

Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in custody until the end of March pending a criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking, a Romanian court said on Tuesday, extending their detention.

The brothers, who have dual US and British nationality, and two Romanian female suspects have been in police custody since Dec. 29. Prosecutors are investigating them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied the accusations.

Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors have asked the courts to extend their detention twice. Prosecutors can ask Romanian courts to extend suspects' detention for up to 180 days.

Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer from the British city of Luton, has millions of followers online where he promotes a luxury lifestyle from wealth he says he earned from investments including a pornographic webcam business.

He gained mainstream notoriety for misogynistic remarks that got him banned from all major social media platforms, although Twitter reinstated his account after Elon Musk bought the company last year.

On Tuesday, the Bucharest court extended custody for the Tate brothers, while ruling that the two female suspects, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, be placed under house arrest when their current arrest warrant expires on Feb. 27.

In previous rulings, judges have said the Tate brothers posed a flight risk and their release could jeopardise the investigation.

Defence lawyer Eugen Vidineac told reporters the brothers would appeal an extension. His colleague, Ioan Gliga said prosecutors had not presented new evidence or added more charges.

"After two months of preventative arrest, it is unnatural for the case file to be in the same stage it was two months ago," he said.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage. The victims were then coerced to produce pornographic content for social media sites.

They also said Andrew Tate raped one of the victims in March last year, which he has denied.

Splash

Andrew Tate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

19h | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

3h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

20h | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

22h | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat