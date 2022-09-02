Risk lights flashing red at IMF

World+Biz

Rosalind Mathieson, Bloomberg
02 September, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 10:24 am

Related News

Risk lights flashing red at IMF

Rosalind Mathieson, Bloomberg
02 September, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 10:24 am
Drivers push auto rickshaws in a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid Sri Lanka&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 29, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
Drivers push auto rickshaws in a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 29, 2022. Photo: REUTERS

The line of hopefuls outside the Washington headquarters of the world's financial firefighter is looking busy.

Countries from multiple regions are again tapping the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for loans as their economies teeter. Each case has its differences, but generally it's a combination of high inflation, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, rising borrowing costs and stuttering growth. Often with a dose of political turmoil thrown on top.

The IMF, part of the framework set up in the dying days of World War II to create greater global stability, has at times been controversial, given conditions attached to its programmes including big spending cuts. But alongside China the IMF is arguably a lender of last resort and, as a barometer of risk and frailty, it's blinking red.

Pakistan, facing political turmoil and now deadly floods, just secured a loan of about $1.1 billion to avert an imminent default. Sri Lanka is close to finalizing nearly $3 billion, while Zambia won IMF board approval yesterday for $1.3 billion. Egypt is in talks for a new loan as investors fret about a broader default.

Six months after Russia invaded, Ukraine is desperate for IMF money and yet may not be able to get any, given the rule that any borrower must have a clear path for repayment.

El Salvador, Ghana, Tunisia, Kenya and Ecuador are also in the list of most vulnerable. About 60% of low-income countries are at high risk of or already in debt distress, and about 20 emerging markets have debt that's trading at distressed levels, IMF's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath told Bloomberg last week.  

Soaring energy and food prices are adding to the woes for countries buried by debt incurred during the pandemic. Pressures from living costs have already triggered bouts of social and political instability and the odds are rising of a wave of bond defaults.

So quick fixes are needed. There are concerns about contagion for more robust economies with strikes already paralysing British transport networks.

But the world also finds itself in cycles of crisis in part because politicians with an eye on the electoral calendar lurch from one band-aid to another without undertaking the painful but necessary structural reforms that so many economies need in the longer term.

And countries may want to be careful what they wish for: Having taken years to navigate a $44 billion program, Argentina is now in the bind of needing to slash spending and cut subsidies even as utility bills soar.

Top News

IMF / loan / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

43m | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Should robots dress ‘modestly’ as well?

8m | Panorama
PHOTOS: COURTESY

The heavenly route to Thindawl Te peak

1h | Explorer
Syed Ahmed Shawki on the set of Karagar. Photo: Collected

Syed Ahmed Shawki: “We are not big shots yet, we need time”

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

13h | Videos
In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

17h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

22h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman