Retired German political scientist charged with spying for China

World+Biz

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 07:06 pm

Related News

Retired German political scientist charged with spying for China

It said the man, identified as Klaus L according to German reporting custom, had been recruited during a lecture trip to Shanghai in 2010, almost 10 years after joining the think tank, and had regularly passed on information until November 2019, in return for money and trips to China

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 07:06 pm
German and Chinese national flags fly in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German and Chinese national flags fly in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A retired German political scientist has been charged with spying for China for almost a decade, using the political contacts he developed while working for a think tank, the German federal prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

It said the man, identified as Klaus L. according to German reporting custom, had been recruited during a lecture trip to Shanghai in 2010, almost 10 years after joining the think tank, and had regularly passed on information until November 2019, in return for money and trips to China.

The public broadcaster ARD said Klaus L had also been a spy for Germany's foreign intelligence agency, the BND, for half a century before retiring.

ARD cited unnamed sources as saying he had initially told the BND of the recruitment attempt, but had failed to inform it about later contacts.

ARD also said Klaus L had worked for the Munich-based Hanns Seidel Foundation, associated with the Christian Social Union (CSU), Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU.

The foundation said it had been cooperating with authorities since June last year.

"Possible misconduct via intelligence activities is absolutely unacceptable to us," a spokesperson for the think tank said, adding that Klaus L. retired a decade ago and had not had any contact with the foundation since then.

The BND was not immediately available for comment.

Klaus L was due to appear before a Munich court on Tuesday.

China

Germany / china / Spy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1h | Videos
TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

1h | Videos
TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

4h | Videos
TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time