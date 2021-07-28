Residents flee as winds fan massive wildfire in southern Turkey

World+Biz

Reuters
28 July, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 09:40 pm

Related News

Residents flee as winds fan massive wildfire in southern Turkey

Footage showed plumes of black smoke rising from the forest around Manavgat, 75 km (45 miles) east of the resort city of Antalya, and Mayor Sukru Sozen said flames had spread as far as the town centre, where many buildings were being evacuated

Reuters
28 July, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 09:40 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

A massive forest fire in southern Turkey spread to the town of Manavgat as the flames were fanned by strong winds on Wednesday, according to the local mayor, and TV footage showed residents running for their cars as streets were engulfed in smoke.

Footage showed plumes of black smoke rising from the forest around Manavgat, 75 km (45 miles) east of the resort city of Antalya, and Mayor Sukru Sozen said flames had spread as far as the town centre, where many buildings were being evacuated.

"The fire has spread to the town centre. It's growing even more with the wind. It's impossible for us to determine the size of the damage, there is damage in the villages too. We have not seen anything like this," Sozen told broadcaster Haberturk.

Antalya Mayor Muhittin Bocek said the fire had started at four different points. He told Haberturk four neighbourhoods had been evacuated but there were no reports of casualties yet.

Authorities could not immediately say what caused the fire.

Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said authorities were battling the flames with a firefighting plane, 19 helicopters, 108 vehicles and some 400 personnel.

Turkey's AFAD disaster agency said emergency teams from nearby provinces were also called into action, while authorities evacuated settlements near the forest.

Antalya, a popular destination for both foreign and local tourists, is known for its scorching summer heat. Bocek said the extreme heat and strong winds were fanning the fire as it swept through the pine forest.

The fire comes as Turkey battles with a series of disasters caused by extreme weather conditions in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, flash floods in the Black Sea provinces of Rize and Artvin damaged homes and property. The floods killed six people in Rize, according to AFAD.

Turkey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

6h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 