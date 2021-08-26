Afghan evacuation efforts to continue until deadline, says US

US soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, arrive to provide security in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021. Senior Airman

Efforts to evacuate people from Kabul airport will continue until the deadline of 31 August, the US said.

The Pentagon rejected suggestions that the US may be preparing to end evacuations by the weekend, reports the BBC.

"Evacuation operations in Kabul will not be wrapping up in 36 hours," spokesman for the US Defense Department, John Kirby, said.

"We will continue to evacuate as many people as we can until the end of the mission."

Canada and several European countries have said they have ended or are ending evacuations early.