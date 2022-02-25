Kyiv hit with missiles, Ukrainian government adviser says

Ukraine's capital was targeted with missile fire on Friday (25 February), according to an adviser to the country's government.

"Strikes on Kyiv with cruise or ballistic missiles continued," Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, told reporters, Ukraine's Unian news agency reports.

He added that cruise or ballistic missiles were used.

Several explosions in Ukraine's capital Kyiv have been reported since early morning Friday.

Ukraine's Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin has attributed an explosion early Friday over the capital, Kyiv, to a Ukrainian "anti-missile system shooting a (Russian) missile out of the sky."