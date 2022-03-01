Ready to intensify sanctions against Russia: UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for the latest coronavirus disease (Covid-19) update in the Downing Street briefing room, in London, Britain December 8, 2021. Photo :Reuters

At a press conference in Poland, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said his country is ready to double down on Russia with sanctions in response to their invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin has underestimated the "passionate desire" of the Ukrainan people to defend their country, he said Tuesday (1 March).

Putin, Johnson said, has also underestimated the "unity and resolve" of the West, saying it will keep up the "economic pressure" on Russia through sanctions.

He argued saying it is one of the most powerful sanctions packages against Russia - and indeed any country - in the last few years, and that it is clear it is having an effect, reports BBC.

The UK is "ready to intensify and keep going for as long as it takes", he added.

He also praised the leadership and "courage" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who he said has mobilised his country and the world amid the Russian invasion.