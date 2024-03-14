Rats in New Orleans ‘get high’ eating marijuana confiscated by police

Rats in New Orleans' police headquarters have creeped into the police's confiscated marijuana stash and have begun eating it.

"The rats eating our marijuana, they're all high," Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told New Orleans City Council members on Wednesday.

Kirkpatrick said the New Orleans' police headquarters have been housed in the building since 1986, giving way to decay and vermin infestation.

City officials are taking steps to move the department to a new space, the Associated Press reported.

"The uncleanliness is off the charts," Kirkpatrick said, adding that it's no fault of the department's janitorial staff.

"They deserve an award for trying to clean what is uncleanable."

Ron Harrison, global technical director for Orkin Pest Control, told The Associated Press he hasn't encountered someone reporting rats eating their marijuana though the company has pest control contracts for some greenhouses that grow it.

Harrison, however, said the situation was not completely shocking since rats are omnivores and they may experience the same effects from the marijuana as humans.