Rats in New Orleans ‘get high’ eating marijuana confiscated by police

World+Biz

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 09:42 pm

Related News

Rats in New Orleans ‘get high’ eating marijuana confiscated by police

They may experience the same effects from the marijuana as humans, said a Pest Control official

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 09:42 pm
Representational image. Photo: Bing AI
Representational image. Photo: Bing AI

Rats in New Orleans' police headquarters have creeped into the police's confiscated marijuana stash and have begun eating it. 

"The rats eating our marijuana, they're all high," Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told New Orleans City Council members on Wednesday.

Kirkpatrick said the New Orleans' police headquarters have been housed in the building since 1986, giving way to decay and vermin infestation.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

City officials are taking steps to move the department to a new space, the Associated Press reported. 

"The uncleanliness is off the charts," Kirkpatrick said, adding that it's no fault of the department's janitorial staff. 

"They deserve an award for trying to clean what is uncleanable."

Ron Harrison, global technical director for Orkin Pest Control, told The Associated Press he hasn't encountered someone reporting rats eating their marijuana though the company has pest control contracts for some greenhouses that grow it.

Harrison, however, said the situation was not completely shocking since rats are omnivores and they may experience the same effects from the marijuana as humans.

Top News

rats / New Orleans / marijuana

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

13h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

6h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

1h | Videos
Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

27m | Videos
How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

4h | Videos
How Somali fishermen became pirates

How Somali fishermen became pirates

2h | Videos