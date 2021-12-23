Ramadan likely to begin on 2 April in 2022

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 10:38 am

Photo : Pixabay
Photo : Pixabay

Ramadan in 2022 is likely to begin on 2 April, says the Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.

The crescent moon of Ramadan will be visible on Friday, April 1, which is corresponding to the 29th of the Islamic month of Shaban, reports the Gulf News.

Accordingly, 2 April, will be the first day of Ramadan, astronomers said.

The moon is expected to be visible to the naked eye at sunset on 1 April, with fasting set to begin the following day, Saturday.

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims across the world fast from sunrise to sunset.

The end of Ramadan, when the new moon is sighted, marks Eid Al Fitr, which is the start of the Shawwal month.

In the UAE, the moon-sighting committee will confirm the official starting dates for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

