Rain-fed landslides, flooding kill at least 19 in Brazil

World+Biz

UNB/AP
31 January, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 09:07 am

Related News

Rain-fed landslides, flooding kill at least 19 in Brazil

Three of the deaths involved people who were swept away by flood waters, the state fire department said

UNB/AP
31 January, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 09:07 am
Firefighters and residents search for victims near houses destroyed by a landslide after heavy rains in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Sunday, Jan 30, 2022. At least 19 people have died in cities in the interior of Brazil&#039;s largest state, Sao Paulo, after landslides caused by heavy rains that have hit the region since Saturday.Photo :UNB/AP
Firefighters and residents search for victims near houses destroyed by a landslide after heavy rains in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Sunday, Jan 30, 2022. At least 19 people have died in cities in the interior of Brazil's largest state, Sao Paulo, after landslides caused by heavy rains that have hit the region since Saturday.Photo :UNB/AP

Landslides and flooding caused by heavy rains killed at least 19 people in Brazil's most populous state Sunday while high waters forced some 500,000 families from their homes over the weekend, authorities said.

Three people from the same family died when a landslide destroyed their house in the city of Embu das Artes, according to the municipal government, while four other people were rescued by firemen.

Four children died in Francisco Morato, Sao Paulo state Gov. João Doria said, and the state government said four other people died in Franco da Rocha. Deaths also were reported in Ribeirão Preto and Jaú.

Three of the deaths involved people who were swept away by flood waters, the state fire department said.

Doria used a helicopter to survey damaged areas on Sunday and announced the equivalent of $2.8 million in financial aid to affected cities.

Overflowing rivers forced 500,000 families to leave their homes, the state government said. Several roads and highways were blocked.

Because of disruptions caused by the rain, the city of Sao Paulo canceled scheduled vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Southeastern Brazil has been punished with heavy rains since the start of the year, with 19 deaths recorded in Minas Gerais state earlier this month.

Top News

Brazil / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

1h | Panorama
Giant fish attracts not only potential buyers but also curious onlookers, however, the fish traders always give priority to those who can buy the whole fish. Photo: Collected

The economy and ecology of the Tk one lakh fish

2h | Panorama
Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

22h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

15h | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

16h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

18h | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

3
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March