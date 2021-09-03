Queen Elizabeth’s funeral plans leaked 

World+Biz

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 11:32 pm

Related News

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral plans leaked 

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 11:32 pm
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth views exhibits in the renovated Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum at Stirling Castle as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week, in Stirling, Scotland, Britain June 29, 2021. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth views exhibits in the renovated Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum at Stirling Castle as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week, in Stirling, Scotland, Britain June 29, 2021. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

The huge arrangements devised to be held hours and days after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's death has been leaked for the first time. 

US-headquartered news organisation 'Politico'' came to know the details of what will happen under the codename "Operation London Bridge" when the Queen dies.

It reported quoting the leaked documents that officials would refer to the day the Queen dies as "D Day", reports NDTV.

The 95-year-old monarch, the longest-serving in British history, is to be buried 10 days after she dies and her son and heir, Prince Charles, will embark on a tour of the UK before the burial is held.

According to the plans, the late sovereign's coffin will lie in state for three days at the Houses of Parliament, with authorities anticipating hundreds of thousands of people to descend on London - sparking fears over gridlock, policing and even food shortages.

A vast security operation has been planned to manage the unprecedented crowds and travel chaos that are expected in the lead-up to her funeral. One memo warns that London could be stretched to breaking point as hundreds of thousands of people make their way to the UK capital.

There will be a supposedly "spontaneous" service at St Paul's Cathedral, according to Politico, and the new King Charles will tour the four nations of the United Kingdom in the days after her death.

The British prime minister and the monarch are said to be in agreement that the day of her state funeral will be a day of national mourning. It will effectively be a holiday, although not described as such.

Buckingham Palace officials have declined to comment, either on the leak or the plans.

In 2017, 'The Guardian'' published a long article revealing details about Operation London Bridge, which covered how the new King - Charles - will be proclaimed at St James's Palace amid visiting royalty.

Top News

Queen Elizabeth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

1d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

1d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

1d | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends