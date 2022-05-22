Quad Summit will review progress of initiatives, says Indian PM ahead of Japan visit

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
22 May, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 05:47 pm

Related News

Quad Summit will review progress of initiatives, says Indian PM ahead of Japan visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Australian PM-elect Anthony Albanese on the margins of the Quad Summit in Tokyo

Hindustan Times
22 May, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 05:47 pm
India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The Quad Leaders Summit in Tokyo will review the progress of initiatives launched by the grouping and discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific region, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In a statement ahead of his visit to Japan during 23-24 May, Modi said he will hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese on the margins of the summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad on 24 May.

The second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit will "provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives", he said. "We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," he added.

The bilateral meeting with Biden will focus on "further consolidation of our multi-faceted bilateral relations" with the US. "We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues," he said.

Kishida visited India in March for the annual bilateral summit, and Modi said he will continue his conversation with his Japanese counterpart to strengthen the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership.

"The newly-elected Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese will be joining the Quad Leaders Summit for the first time. I look forward to a bilateral meeting with him during which the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the comprehensive strategic partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed," Modi said.

Modi noted that economic cooperation between India and Japan was an important aspect of the bilateral special strategic and global partnership. During the bilateral summit in March, Kishida and Modi announced their intention to realise public and private investments and financing from Japan worth 5 trillion yen over the next five years.

"During the forthcoming visit, I will meet with Japanese business leaders with the goal of further strengthening economic linkages between our countries, in pursuit of this objective," Modi said.

Japan is home to nearly 40,000 members of the Indian diaspora, and Modi described them as an "important anchor in our relations with Japan". He said he looks forward to interacting with the Indian community.

Top News / South Asia

QUAD / PM Modi / US / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

7h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

7h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

9h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

22h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

23h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature